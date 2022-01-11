‘Ghana should have just called me’ – KP Boateng reacts after Ghana’s defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 11 January 2022

Ghana lost to Morocco in the AFCON



The goal was scored in the 83rd-minute



KP Boateng reacted to Ghana's defeat



Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former Black Stars midfielder, has indicated that he should have been called to play for the senior national team at the ongoing African Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



Ghanaians were left disappointed after the Black Stars lost 1-0 to Morocco in the 83rd-minute of their opening match at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.



Reacting to Ghana’s defeat, Boateng tweeted “Ghana #shouldhavejustcalledme next game 3 points let’s go Black Stars.”



The German-born Ghanaian has not played for the Black Stars after a bust-up with then-coach Kwasi Appiah during the 2014 World Cup tournament in Brazil.



The North African side came into the tournament as huge favourites, having lost only one of their last 21 matches in all competitions.



The game saw a first half that was pretty even, with more fouls than clear-cut chances for either side.



Morocco’s best chance of the half came from a set-piece, as Wolves defender, Romain Saïss headed just wide from a free-kick.



Ghana, on the other hand, started the game as the stronger side as they saw more of the ball in the opening exchanges until the 15th-minute mark when their opponents grew into the game.



With chances coming very little in the way of both teams, Morocco recorded the only shot on target in the first half after Ghana’s Joojo Wollacott was forced into a good save by Selim Amallah.



Aside from Joseph Paintsil who covered himself in glory with his display none of Ghana's attackers caused the Moroccan side any problems in the game the North Africans dominated possession, had more shots on target among others.



Ghana will play against Gabon on Friday, 14th January 2022 at 7 pm local time.



