Ghana set to release final squad for AFCON today

Sports News of Monday, 3 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana will on Monday release their final squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, Ghanasoccernet.com has learnt.



Black Stars coach Milovan Rajevac has decided on the 28 players he is taking to the tournament.



His work was made relatively easy by their withdrawal of Mohammed Kudus and Roma teenager Felix Afena-Gyan from the provisional 30-man squad.



Kudus just recovered from an injury and has opted to stay with his club while Afena-Gyan insists he is not ready for international football, a decision backed by his club.



Ghana have been camping in Doha, Qatar since last week ahead of the continental showpiece in the Central African country.



Black Stars will play their first match on Monday, January 10 against Morocco.