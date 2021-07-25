Ghana's track & field squad ready to make history at Olympics - Coach Baba

Track & Field News of Sunday, 25 July 2021

Source: GOC Communications

Coach Julius Baba, one of the athletics trainers of Ghana’s 4x100 meters squad has promised that history is about to be made in Tokyo.



In an exclusive chat to introduce the team at the Games Village some hours after the full complement arrived last week, he said the story in the world sprint race would be different as he expects his boys to change the narrative.



“History is in the making,” he expressed.



Experienced former jumper, Coach Andrew Owusu who is also in Japan with the team, after guiding them in the USA to master the craft of changing the baton supported his colleague’s assertion and hinted that the 4x100 meters team of Ghana is one of the squads to watch at the 2020 Olympic Games as they have prepared adequately and are ready for action.



The squad is made up of Ghana 100 meters record holder, Benjamin Azamati, Sean Safo-Antwi, Joseph Paul-Amoah, Emmanuel Yeboah aka T 20, Joseph Manu and Sarfo Ansah.



They asked for the support and prayers of all Ghanaians,



After the Olympic Games, they are scheduled for the 2022 World Athletics Championship to take place in Oregon, USA.



Triple jumper, Nadia Eke, who lead at the opening ceremony is the only female track & field star in the team.



Watch video below



