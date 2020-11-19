Press Releases of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Emily Mensah, Contributor

Ghana's top women unite at Women-Connect Conference 2020

The event is considered the most relevant gathering of women in various fields

The first edition of the Women-Connect Conference, an event that brings together women in the top and mid-level executive positions, as well as female entrepreneurs, came off over the weekend at ‘The Lotte’ in the premises of Stanbic Heights.



The event is considered the most relevant gathering of women in fields such as engineering, law, medicine, commerce, and other fields and provides a platform to share ideas and network.



The event brought together high profile personalities including President for Women in Tourism in Ghana, Ambassador Nancy Sam, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Alicia Rico Perez and Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, H.E Imane Quaadil, Alisa Osei-Asamoah, Prez. of TOUGHA and CEO of Riali Consult Ltd, Dr. Josephine Nsaful, General Surgeon, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, the General Manager of Pentrust, Victoria Aligboh, Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante, Ag. Director, National Folklore Board, Dr. Afissa Zakariah-Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children & Social Protection, MD of Primetime Ltd. organisers of NSMQ and the President for the Queen Mothers Foundation of Ghana, Nana Ama Serwaa Bonsu I.



Addressing the audience, Spanish Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Alicia Rico Perez charged women to throw their weight behind each other through effective networking and communal interaction.



She further applauded the organizers, Vilemi Company Limited for bringing women together to synergize and create strong sustainable networks in Ghana and beyond.



Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Madam Imane Quaadil, on her part encouraged women to always strive for excellence in every aspect of their lives as that will serve as a motivation and establish a solid template for their children.



They also charged women to tap into the opportunities that come with the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).



The organiser of the event, Emily Mensah stated that the event was carefully thought out to provide a platform that offers women a safe space to discuss business, women’s health, and career.



She further reiterated that this platform will bring these women the opportunity to connect to the world.



The organisers assured the participants of post-event conversations to ensure the objective of building a strong business network is achieved.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.