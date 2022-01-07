Ghana’s sports ministry not to airlift supporters to 2021 AFCON due to coronavirus

Sports News of Friday, 7 January 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

AFCON 2021 commences on January 9, 2022



Sports ministry not willing to send fans to Cameroon



Black Stars to being AFCON campaign against Morocco on January 10, 2022



Ghana’s Sports Ministry has revealed that they will not be able to airlift supporters to Cameroon for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.



A statement issued by the Public Relations Officer Kenneth Annang, noted that “Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry is constrained in sending supporters to the tournament.”



With just a few days to the tournament, a number of people have been struggling to acquire visas to travel to the central African country.



During the 2019 AFCON, the ministry flew about 100 fans to the tournament in Egypt late after Ghana had finished playing their group matches.



The supporters managed to watch the Black Stars last match at the round of 16 stage where Ghana were knocked out by Tunisia.



However, the Sports Ministry have disclosed that they have not budgeted to fly fans to the tournament this time.



The Black Stars have been placed in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



Read the full statement below



PRESS RELEASE



The Ministry of youth and sports wishes to announce the commencement of the 33 edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations tournament (Cameroon 2022) scheduled to begin on Sunday 9th January 2022 in Cameroon.



The senior national team, the Black Stars will be seeking their fifth title in the history of the tournament and Ghanaians are entreated to throw their support behind them.



Due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Ministry is constrained in sending supporters to the tournament.



However, African Origin travel and tours has been authorized to facilitate travel for a limited number of Ghanaians who may seek to attend the games on their own.



Contact Number: 0277316941/0244247233



We wish the Black stars all the best in the tournament



Issued by:



Kenneth Annang



Public Relations Officer