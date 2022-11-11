Ghana’s participation at the World Cup has other unseen benefits – Saani Daara

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Saani Daara, a member of CAF Communications has explained that Ghana’s trip to the World Cup has other unseen benefits.



The Black Stars of Ghana will feature in the 2022 World Cup for the fourth time after missing the 2018 edition in Russia.



Ghana is in Group H with Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.



According to Saani Daara, the players that will be named in the final squad if they return from the tournament their values will go up which will affect their salary levels too. The increase in salaries goes down to their communities in Ghana.



Some open businesses and employ Ghanaians which also contributes in the dereasing of the unemployment rate.



“Some of our youngsters going to the tournament they are footballers lets take the value of the players as it stands now when we return from the World Cup Partey is been paid 100,000 a week…200,000. When we return from the World Cup you will hear that his salary has been increased to lets say 500 this 500 the people in Krobo Odumase his family there he sent some money to them when they had some troubles in the area isn’t this an example of the benefits," he said on Happy FM as monitored by footballghana.com



"The properties he is putting up in Ghana and the jobs he is opening isn’t it the same Ghanaians he is employing? Isnt it minimize the unemployment as things are hard in the world so these are some of the benefits. It is very important that it can even affect...when I was in the university in the UK first day we were asked to introduce ourselves when I got up we have not been to the World Cup before. When I got up and mentioned my name Ibrahim Saani Ghana someone sitting in front said Guyana then I said no Ghana the person said he has not heard it before. And the people in the class a lot of them have not heard Ghana before. Years later when we left the school when Ghana qualified for the World Cup and was playing the first match one of my friends he is the head of the Chinese News Agency now he called me Ibrahim is that your country.”







