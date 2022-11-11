Ghana’s oldest club, Accra Hearts of Oak, celebrates 111th anniversary

Sports News of Friday, 11 November 2022

Ghana’s oldest football club, Accra Hearts of Oak mark its 111th anniversary today.



Hearts of Oak was formed on November 11, 1911, which has become the anniversary of the club's formation.



The club outdoored on this date, which is one of the most memorable days in the history of Ghana football.



As the club celebrates its iconic 111th anniversary, here is a special interview with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, one of the longest-serving board members of Accra Hearts of Oak, on GhanaWeb’s Sports Check Show.



Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe has lived through several generations of the club and knows the history like the back of his hand.



The club, which was formed on November 11, 1911, traces its roots to the Nettey House in Accra, where a group of young men sat down and created what is now known as the oldest surviving clubs in Ghana.



Hearts of Oak were the first club to win the National League, organized by former governor Gordon Guggisberg during the Gold Coast era.



Since then, the club has gone on to win so many laurels, including the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup, which later culminated in its being named the Continental Club Masters.



In this special edition of Sports Check with Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, the astute football mogul explains the meaning behind the club’s oak tree symbol, the rainbow associated with the club, and the "Never Say Die Until The Bones Are Rotten" chant, among others.



In this episode of Sports Check with Joseph Adamafio, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe explains why their regional rivals, the Great Olympics, can never be the landlords of Accra since they had been in existence before they were born.



The astute Hearts of Oak board member also believes that there is a wind of success blowing, and fans should expect their darling club to dominate the African continent once again.



