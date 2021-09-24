Ghana's new coach Milovan Rajevac to hand young players opportunities

Sports News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana's new coach Milovan Rajevac is expected to hand opportunities to young talented players in his second spell.



In his first spell which lasted for two years from 2008 and 2010, the Serbian’s faith in young players was his strongest point.



Rajevac promoted most of the players that excelled at the youth level to the senior national team.



Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, Andre Ayew, Jonathan Mensah and Dominic Adiyiah became regular Black Stars players under Rajevac.



He took them from the U20 team that dominated Africa and the world by winning the U20 Afcon and U20 FIFA World Cup respectively in 2009.



Eight players from that team made the Black Stars squad that lost the AFCON final in 2010.



And months later, Rajevac included five of them in his final squad for the South Africa World Cup, in which the Black Stars reached the quarter-finals.