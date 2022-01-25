Ghana’s group stage finish at AFCON 2021 ‘beyond embarrassing - Kamaldeen

Sports News of Tuesday, 25 January 2022

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has said that Ghana’s group-stage exit at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations is “beyond embarrassing”.



In a group featuring Morocco, Gabon, and debutantes Comoros, the Black Stars finished bottom of Group C with just a point from 3 matches. It is Ghana’s worst AFCON performance in history.



The Rennes player who made his debut appearance at this year’s edition described the tournament as “a very tough experience with so many learning curves.”



The player who took to social media to apologize to Ghanaians also was confident that the Black Stars will bounce back strong.



Kamaldeen wrote, “My first dance at Afcon started on the wrong foot with performances as a team beyond embarrassing but very grateful for my debut in this prestigious tournament.”



“A very tough experience with so many learning curves. Things didn’t go as planned and we have ourselves to blame as a team.



“Sincere apologies. No excuse or apology is enough for Ghana deserves better. Giving up is never an option, we will be back and I mean we will back! “Thank you for the unrivalled support & kind messages.”



The Black Stars next focus is on qualifying to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ghana has been pared against Nigeria for the playoff between March 24 to 29.