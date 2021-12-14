Ghana's group opponent Gabon to name squad for 2021 AFCON

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gabon fails to qualify for 2019 AFCON



Panthers of Gabon eye first African silverware



Gabon to start camp with local players



Head coach of Gabon’s senior national team, Patrice Neveu is expected to name his 28-man squad ahead of the 2021 AFCON on Saturday, December 18 according to reports from the Central African country.



Patrice Neveu would commence work with his local players before proceeding to camp with the foreign-based players.



Arsenal star, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is expected to lead the squad for the tournament.



The Panthers who missed the 2019 edition of the tournament are looking forward to have a good campaign this time.



The team has never progressed beyond the quarter finals of the AFCON and are aiming to win the continental showpiece in Cameroon.



Gabon were pitted in the Group C along with four-time champions, Ghana, Morocco and Comoros.



The 2021 AFCON in Cameroon is expected to commence on January 9, 2022.