Ghana's goalkeeping quartet set for first AFCON appearances 

Sports News of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named his final 28-man squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The Serbian gaffer who named a 30-man provisional list weeks ago has pruned the squad to 28 for the tournament proper in the Central African country.



Ghana is among the 24 country's set to battle it out for the covetous trophy in Cameroon.



The tournament has been scheduled between January 9 and February 6, 2022 in the Central African country.



Ahead of the continental showpiece, the Serbian gaffer has named his final 28-man squad which included all four goalkeepers.



Goalkeepers selected for the AFCON tournament include Jojo Wolacott of Swindon Town, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen of Eupen, Lawrence Ati-Zigi of St Gallen and Hearts of Oak's Richard Attah.



The goalkeeping quartet will be making their first appearances at the continental showpiece.



Ghana are scheduled to play defending champions Algeria in a pre-tournament friendly on Wednesday, 5 January before flying to Cameroon.



The Black Stars have been drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros Island.



Ghana will be making their 23rd appearance and have won the on four occasions in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982.



Ghana's squad for 2021 Africa Cup of Nations:



GOALKEEPERS: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town, England), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (Eupen, Belgium), Richard Attah (Hearts of Oak), Lawrence Ati Zigi (St. Gallen, Switzerland)



DEFENDERS: Andy Yiadom (Reading FC, England), Philemon Baffuor (Dreams FC), Baba Abdul Rahman (Reading FC, england), Gideon Mensah (Girondins de Bordeaux, France), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg FC, France), Jonathan Mensah (Columbus Crew, USA), Khalid Abdul Mumin (Vitoria de Guimaraes, Portugal)



MIDFIELDERS: Baba Iddrissu (Real Mallorca, Spain), Edmund Addo (Sherif Tiraspol, Moldova), Thomas Teye Partey (Arsenal, England), Mubarak Wakaso (Shenzhen, China), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Daniel Kofi Kyere (St. Pauli, Germany), David Abagna (Real Tamale United),



FORWARDS: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku (Dreams FC), Samuel Owusu (Al-Fayha, Saudi Arabia), Kamal Deen Suleymana (Rennes, France), Dede Ayew (Al Sadd, Qatar), Joseph Paintsil (Genk, Belgium), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace, England), Richmond Boakye Yiadom (Beitar Jerusalem, Israel), Maxwell Abbey Quaye (Great Olympics), Benjamin Tetteh (Malatyaspor, Turkey)