Ghana’s goalkeeping, defence departments weak - JE Sarpong

Sports News of Monday, 10 January 2022

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Veteran Ghanaian coach, Joseph Emmanuel Sarpong, believes the Black Stars must focus on strengthening its goal-keeping department.



He was of the view that the goalkeeping department is struggling and the coach must work on it.



Aside from that, he wants the defence department to be also strengthened because it was weak.



The coach was responding to Ghana’s performance in their international friendly against Algeria.



He opined that Ghana could not get the opportunity to play several friendly matches before the AFCON tournament.



Mr. Sarpong speaking on Rainbow Sports asked Ghanaians to continue having faith in the team and support them.



He noted that “team building is not an easy thing. It is not a one-day job and, unfortunately, we did not get more games to play before the AFCON tournament. But we have to give the coach the benefit of the doubt and hope that the team performs well”.