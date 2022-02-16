Ghana’s four AFCON trophies missing - Reports

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s four Africa Cup of Nations trophies have gone missing according to Accra-based Angel FM.



The Black Stars of Ghana became the first team on the African continent to win four continental trophies in 1982. Angel FM however reports that the trophies are nowhere to be found.



The Angel FM sports crew while discussing the infrastructural problems and the decline of Ghana football claimed that none of the four AFCON trophies can be found at the Secretariat of the Ghana Football Association.



“We want to win an AFCON but we can’t account for the four trophies that we have won because it is missing, are we serious at all in this country. How can we even win another AFCON when the four trophies are missing,” one of the pundits, Kofi Jerry claimed on the show.



Host of the show, Saddick Adams Obama also affirmed the claim as he stated that his personal checks before the 2019 AFCON also confirmed the reports that the trophies are missing.



“You know that CAF gives you a replica when you win the trophy but when you get the golden one when you win it four keeps. Before the 2019 AFCON, I asked questions about the four trophies that we have won and I was told that we lost the trophies during the Coup when the National Sports Council Officer was ransacked,” Saddick Adams added.



The Black Stars won four AFCON trophies in 1963, 1965, 1978, and 1982 under the stewardship of coach Charles Kumi Gyamfi and Fred Osam Duodo (1978).