Ghana's failure to win AFCON is a financial problem - Dr Nyaho Tamakloe

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Ghana Football Association Chairman, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has attributed Ghana's long Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought to financial reasons.



The Hearts of Oak board member argues that the government's failure to invest in football has led to the prestigious trophy eluding Ghana for over four decades now.



The veteran football administrator cited Ghana's first president, Kwame Nkrumah as an example, highlighting why he is the only president to have won the AFCON twice.



“The problem is more of a financial one, Nkrumah was able to win two cups because he invested in football," He told Citi Sports as quoted by footballghana.com.



“For the past 40 years, we have not been able to achieve anything because we are not investing enough money into football, what you put in is what you get," he added



He insisted that investing heavily in football is the only path that will lead to AFCON glory.



“If the government is really serious about getting the AFCON cup back to Ghana, then they need to invest heavily in football."



The government since assuming power in 2016 has embarked on a lot of sports projects, specifically football.



Examples are the contraction of community pitches and 10 multi-purpose stadiums across the country.



Regarding the multi-purpose stadiums, none has been completed since construction began in 2019 as some have been abandoned despite works being at the final stages.



Ghana since winning the last AFCON in 1982 have been to the finals 2 while appearing in the semi-finals on multiple occasions.



The Black Stars last AFCON in Cameroon ended in a group stage exit, failing to qualify from a group of Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.