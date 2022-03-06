Ghana’s achievements in football after 65 years of Independence

Sports News of Sunday, 6 March 2022

As Ghana marks 65 years of attaining Independence, here is a summary of the great football achievements in history.



AFCON wins:



Ghana’s senior national football team known as the Black Stars have won the African Cup of Nations four times. The team won their first title in 1963, 1965, 1978 and 1982. The team has failed to win the trophy again after 40 years.



First World Cup appearance:



The Black Stars also made their first appearance at the World Cup in 2006. At their first tournament, the Black Stars progressed from the group stages and exited at the Round of 16 after losing to Brazil.



2010 World Cup performance:



Ghana made a good account of themselves at the 2010 World Cup exiting at the Quarterfinal stages after their heartbreaking loss to Uruguay on penalty shootouts.



The Stars returned in 2014 but exited at the group stages for the first time in history.



Ghana's Youth Teams:



At the U17 level, Ghana’s Black Starlets have dominated the African scene on two occasions. The team won the African Cup of Nations in 1995 and 1999. The Black Starlets have been FIFA U-17 World Cup Champions twice in 1991 and 1995.



Ghana Olympic football team better known as the Black Meteors became the first African country to win a medal at Olympic Games football in 1992.



The national under-20 football team made history in 2009 when they won the FIFA U-20 World Cup. The Black Satellites are also four-time champions of Africa. They won their first Africa Cup of Nations title in 1993 and the others in 1999 and 2009.



In 2021, the Black Satellites won the u-20 Africa Cup of Nations title beating Uganda to win the title on 6th March to mark the nation’s 64th independence anniversary celebrations.



Ghanaian football clubs:



At club level, Ghanaian football clubs have enjoyed glorious days in the past. The nation's oldest surviving club team, Accra Hearts of Oak have won 3 continental trophies; the CAF Champions League in 2000, Confederations Cup in 2004 and Super Cup in 2001.



Asante Kotoko have also dominated the continent in the past. In 1970 and 1983, the Porcupines were the CAF Champions League winners.



