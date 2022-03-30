Ghana’s World Cup qualification: I am very proud of the team’s exploits – Akufo-Addo

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 March 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Stars on their qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Black Stars qualified for the World Cup on away goal rule, after drawing 1-1 with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



In a Facebook post following the qualification of the Black Stars, President Akufo-Addo said: “Warm congratulations to the Senior National Football Team, the Black Stars, for their dogged display in Abuja, and qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.”



The President indicated that: “I am very proud of the team’s exploits. They have made the entire nation proud.



The Black Stars drew first blood 11th minute into the first half with a thunderbolt from a distance from Arsenal sensation Thomas Partey.



The Super Eagles levelled the scores in the 22nd minute after a VAR check awarded the Nigerians a penalty.



The Nigerians scored brilliantly from the spot kick to end the first 45 minutes one apiece.



Despite the home support, the Black Stars held on in the second half till the end of the game.



Ghana, thus, qualifies to the World Cup on away goal rules as the first leg at the Baba Yara stadium ended in a goalless stalemate.



Qatar will be Ghana's fourth appearance at the Fifa World Cup.