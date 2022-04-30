Ghana's World Cup opponent South Korea eyeing Brazil and Argentina friendlies in June

Sports News of Saturday, 30 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The South Korean Football Association is planning a high-profile international friendly game against Brazil and Argentina in June as part of their preparations for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Koreans will face the Black Stars of Ghana, Portugal, and Uruguay in Group H.



Coach Bento has expressed his view that there are difficulties. June is a time when the overseas players who form the main axis of the offensive line, such as Heung-Min Son of Tottenham and Ui-jo Hwang of Bordeaux, are tired because they have just finished a long season.



South Korea will play their second group game against the Black Stars on November 28, 2022, at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



The South Korean Football Association will announce additional details later.