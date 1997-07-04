Warning: getimagesize(https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/src/): failed to open stream: HTTP request failed! HTTP/1.1 403 Forbidden in /data/www/africaweb/utils2/article.engine.build.php on line 93
General News of Friday, 4 July 1997

Source: Ghana Celebrities

GNCC Official Suggests Stricter Laws To Protect Child Rights

Accra (GAR), July 3, A Senior Programmes Officer at the Ghana National Commission on Children (GNCC) today suggested stronger laws to protect the rights of children. Mrs. Sheila Baffour, in an interview with the GNA in Accra said laws on rape and child molestation are too weak to act as deterrent to the rising tide of violence against children. She was commenting on efforts being made by the Commission to halt the increasing incidence of rape and sexual molestation involving children. "Punishment prescribed by the law against such offences are too weak to curb the rising tide of violence against children". The Commission, the programme Officer said, is at the moment working with over 80 NGOs and other child service agencies to form a forum to address these issues. It has also drafted a law reform proposal to cabinet which will be taken through parliament for possible amendment to all existing laws covering children.

