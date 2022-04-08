Ghana’s Tariq Lamptey wants to play every game for Brighton

Sports News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

English-born Ghanaian right-back Tariq Lamptey has expressed his desire to feature in every game for his outfit Brighton and Hove Albion.



Lamptey spent a chunk of last season on the sidelines due to hamstring injury.



The 20-year-old who recovered from a nine-month injury in October 2021 has been instrumental in the 2021/22 campaign.



The enterprising defender who feels excited to be back from the injury that ruled him out of injury has expressed desire to feature in all games for Brighton.



“I’m grateful to be back on the pitch, playing football and playing well,” he added. “I’d like to be involved in every game, but it’s up to what the gaffer decides, so I just have to keep training well. Whenever the team call upon me, I’m ready to help.



Although, Lamptey has represented England at the youth level, he is eligible to play for Ghana at senior level.



Lamptey was born to Ghanaian parents in England.