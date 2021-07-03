Ghana’s Strongest: The winner will be determined by God – Shaka Zulu

Bodybuilding of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

Damian Smith aka Shaka Zulu heads into this year’s Ghana’s Strongest final with prayers and believes God will answer by crowning him champion.



Shaka Zulu is heavily tipped to win the Champion of Champions edition due to his records in the competition. He won it two consecutive years in 2017 and 2018 before relocating abroad.



He returned to Ghana intending to take back his crown and throughout the season, he has been a formidable competitor.



“I was away from the show for three years so I used the first few weeks to study my competitors. I realized they are top guys so I raised my game and I can confidently say I have been the best,” Damian said. “For me, I am prepared. I prefer to prove myself on the field instead of talking too much. It is a strong game, not about talking. The final won’t be a joke.



“I won’t be surprised if I don’t win because we are in a world that you don’t get everything you wish for. If God says I am taking it, I will take it hands down. If God says it is not mine, then it won’t be. God will determine the winner,” he added.



In addition to the bragging rights, at stake for the Champion of Champions Edition is a whopping cash amount, a brand new car and an all-expense-paid trip to South Africa to participate in the prestigious Arnold Classics Africa.



The grand finale will be telecast live on TV3 Network on Sunday, July 4 from 4pm with all the up-to-minute update on Facebook (TV3 Ghana).



