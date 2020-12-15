Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Ghana's Samuel Owusu on Crvena Zvezda's on radar

Ghanaian winger Samuel Owusu

Red Star Belgrade are looking for a striker for the next half-season, and Al Ahly striker from Jeddah Samuel Owusu is mentioned has been mentioned as one of the potential players, according to "Mozzartsport".



A very well-known name in Serbian football is a member of the Ghana national team.



As Srdjan Spiridonovic did not justify the expectations after his arrival last summer, Dejan Stankovic found a potential solution on the wing position in Saudi Arabia, in the team of the former Zvezda coach - Vladan Milojevic.



It was Milojevic who sent a few words of praise to the Red Star for Owusu, who is currently on loan from Al Fajha in Al Ahli.



He has already scored for the team from Jeddah three times in five matches and very quickly drew attention to himself. However, there are several difficulties that could deter the Ghanaian footballer from "Marakana".



Al Fajha values him at four million dollars, which Zvezda could not pay, but there is a possibility of an agreement in spite of that.



What is an additional obstacle for his engagement is the high salary that Owusu has. One million dollars per season is unfeasible for the champion of Serbia, however, as it is stated, there is potential space for an agreement.



His main characteristic is not goal-scoring abilities. The numbers don't say that, but Owusu does a great job on the field, he knows how to speed up the game and he does a job in defense that is invaluable.

