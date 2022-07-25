Ghana’s Relay Team pop-up in 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review

Sports News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Team Ghana finish 5th at Athletics Championship



Ghana Relay team sets new national record



Canada wins 4x100m final



The names of athletes in Ghana's Relay team popped up in parliament during the 2022 Mid-Year Budget Review, which was held on Monday, July 25, 2022.



The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Attah, who read the Mid-Year Budget Review, congratulated the quartet for flying high the flag of Ghana at the 2022 World Athletics Championship.



"Government wishes to congratulate Ghana's Relay Quartet for their outstanding performance in taking the 5th position at the Worlds Athletics Championship in Oregon last Saturday," the finance minister said.



"They did so by setting a new national record of 38.07 seconds," he added.



In congratulating the team, Ofori-Attah said, "to Shaun Sarfo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Joseph Oduro Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah, your grateful country says Ayekoo."



Team Ghana finished fifth in the final of the men's 4x100m relay at the 2022 World Athletics Championship in Oregon.



The Ghanaian quartet chalked a time of 38.07 behind the top three teams, Canada, the United States and Great Britain, in that order. The fourth team was Jamaica.



The Team Ghana quartet included Sean Safo-Antwi, Benjamin Azamati, Emmanuel Oduro-Manu and Joseph Paul Amoah.



They were stationed on the eighth lane and had a seamless change of batons throughout the race.



Ghana secured an automatic qualifying position to the final thanks to Joseph Paul Amoah's outstanding finish, clocking 8.22 seconds in the semi-final relay.



Amoah's 8.22 seconds was the best individual time among the heats.



