Ghana’s Paul Ayongo hits brace as Academico Viseu tame Academica in Liga 2

Soccer News of Saturday, 12 December 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian midfielder Paul Ayongo netted twice for Academico Viseu in their 3-0 victory against Academica in the Portuguese second-tier league on Friday.
Academico Viseu got their noses in front courtesy Portuguese defender Pica on the 20th minute mark.
Paul Ayongo extended the hosts lead with a calm finish three minutes later before grabbing his second in the 64th minute.
The 24-year-old was replaced with Andre Carvalhas in the 78th minute.
He has netted 3 goals in as many games for the club so far this term.
