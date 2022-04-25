Ghana’s Patrick Mensah wins league with KF Shkupi in North Macedonia

Soccer News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Young Ghanaian midfielder, Patrick Mensah has won his first silverware after FK Shkupi emerged champions of the Macedonian First Football League this season.



Shkupi signed the talented central midfielder from Ghanaian second-tier side Heart of Lions in January of this year, and he was registered for the league's second round.



Despite the fact that he has yet to appear, Mensah is entitled to a medal, which he would undoubtedly treasure.



Shkupi won the league this past weekend after they opened up a 13 point gap between themselves and second-place Akademija Pandev with four games remaining after a 2-0 win over Renova.



The 20-year-old was a member of the Black Satellites team that won the u20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania last year.