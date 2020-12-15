Soccer News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Ghana’s Otto Addo named assistant coach at Borussia Dortmund

Former Ghana International Otto Addo

Former Ghana International Otto Addo has been named as the assistant coach of Borussia Dortmund after the club decided to part ways with their head coach Lucien Favre following a 5-1 humiliation at the hands of newly-promoted Stuttgart on Saturday.



The embarrassing defeat leaves BVB fifth in the Bundesliga, five points off the pace of leaders Bayern Munich, whose 24 points are matched by RB Leipzig.



By contrast, Dortmund have earned only four points in their last five matches, although they did make impressive progress in the Champions League, finishing first in Group F ahead of Lazio.



Nonetheless, Dortmund have run out of patience after 11 games of the new campaign, deciding to sack Favre and appoint assistant Edin Terzic as interim boss until the end of the current season.



Confirming the news, the official Twitter handle of the German club said: “Assistant coach Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim manager until the end of the current season. Terzic’s coaching team will be joined by Sebastian Geppert and Otto Addo”.



The move is further testament of how highly respected Otto Addo is at the club.



Addo, who is a former player of the Yellow and Blacks, was announced as the side's 'talent coach' last year.



The role which was created for the Ghanaian is to serve as a link between the youth and senior teams.



He is responsible for helping to promote Borussia Dortmund’s most talented youngsters to the senior squad and is in charge of their supervision and additional training.



The BVB elite talent coach would now have to help as Edin Terzic attempts to halt the club’s poor run in the league this season.



The former Black Star player was at the club between 1999 and 2005, making 98 Bundesliga appearances (16 goals) and winning the 2002 Bundesliga title during his time with Dortmund.



Born in Germany, Addo represented Ghana at the World Cup in 2006, making two appearances at the event as the Black Stars reached the round of 16.

