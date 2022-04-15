Ghana's Olympic medalist Samuel Takyi stages debut professional at Bukom Boxing Arena

Boxing News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Ghana's bronze medalist, Samuel Takyi will be making his debut professional bout on Friday evening April 15, 2022 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.



Bazooka Promotions and Management Syndicate led by Ike Bazooka Quartey on Monday organized a final Press Conference to announce the "Warriors Way" bout at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sport Emporium on Friday April 15, 2022.



He commended Bazooka Promotions and hoped that Takyi will be a world champion.



He tasked the media to promote Bazooka and the rising star, Samuel Takyi also known as the "Ring Warrior"



Fans of Takyi charged the Mudor conference hall with songs to herald the return of Bazooka Promotions and Samuel Takyi, the new king coming up.



The 2020 Olympic Games Bronze medalist promised to put up a memorable show and urged boxing fans to come and watch him. He thanked all Ghanaians who welcomed him after the Olympic Games.



He said Kamaradeen has not fought anyone like him and does not know any senior in boxing. Samuel Takyi expressed that he is the best, and believes he can be a world champion within two or three years. "This bout is so special to me and I have prepared well to give my fans a good fight" he said.



Coach of Kamaradeen, (20-11-9) Ernest Ofori replied that there are seniors who will show him adequate ring experience. "We are coming for war, we will teach Takyi what he doesn't know in the ring, we don't want to talk much" he declared.



The undercards will see marvelous Moses Adjei Selvi versus Emmanuel Otoo in a Super Bantamweight contest, Ezekiel Annan versus Nathaniel Nukpe in Super Featherweight contest, Super Lightweight Derek Quaye aka 'Jesus' will also face Daniel Quaye aka Black Tension in a return encounter.



Michael Decardi Nelson will come up against Dennis Nyarko in a Bantamweight clash. All the undercard boxers had the opportunity to brag, so Friday is going to be another great night for Ghana Boxing.



The tickets are available online, via *713*33*454#.