Ghana’s Olympic medal has fulfilled my promise to Mahama – Nii Lante

• Nii Lante said he promised John Mahama Ghana would have an Olympic medalist if the Bukom Boxing Arena is constructed



• The MP believes Samuel Takyi's bronze medal is a fulfilment of his promise



• The MP hosted the Olympic Medalist in his office and told him to stay focused



The former Youth and Sports Minister, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye has revealed that Samuel Takyi’s success at the Tokyo Olympic Games is a fulfilment of his promise to former President John Dramani Mahama.



The Member of Parliament for Odododiodio Constituency intimated in an interview with Ablade TV that he made a promise to John Mahama that an Olympic medalist will be born out of Bukom if the country’s first Boxing Arena is built.



“We had a vision years ago and today, it’s a reality,” Nii Lante said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He recalled that “before we would begin the construction of the Bukom Boxing Arena, I told [former] President Mahama that if we are able to do this project we will get commonwealth champions, Olympic champions and world champions.”



Nii Lante Vanderpuye who hosted Samuel Takyi, Ghana’s bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympic Games in his office at parliament this week, advised the boxer to be the light of his generation.



He said, “You have opened the door for others to excel. All I want to tell you is to hold on to that door, don’t shut it.”



“It literally means you have become a shining light and you don’t have to switch it off because if you do those behind won’t be able to follow your steps,” the MP explained.



The Bukom Boxing Arena was constructed and commissioned in December 2017, with the vision to nurture young boxers from the community which is known to be the hub for nurturing boxers for Ghana.



