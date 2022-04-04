Ghana’s Nana Opoku Ampomah on the radar of two English clubs

Sports News of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghanaian winger Nana Opoku Ampomah could see his dream of playing in England materialize with interest from two top English clubs heightening.



On loan from Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf, Ampomah joined Jupiler League side Royal Antwerp last season and has since been with the side.



FootballMadeInGhana.com is exclusively informed that the creative winger has been a subject of interest for several English clubs with two popping up as the frontrunners.



One club in the Championship has recently been joined by a Premier League side in the chase for the Ghanaian who is set to depart the Jupiler league at the end of the season.



A close source has revealed to footballmadeinghana.com that representatives of the player have already held talks with both English clubs pending personal terms with the player to conclude the deal.

The versatile speedster is expected to return to Fortuna Dusselfdorf at the end of June this year but insiders say the Ghanaian could move to England after his loan spell.



Ampomah joined the Bundesliga side in 2020 in a 3-year deal from Waasland Beveren in a $3m deal.

The Ghanaian made 20 appearances in all competitions for Fortuna Dusseldorf before being farmed out on loan to Royal Antwerp.



Despite renewing their interest to make his deal permanent, Nana Ampomah is believed to be interested in moving away from the Belgian side to the UK.



He’s already made 3 appearances for the Ghana national team and could be in contention for the World Cup is he hits the top with a new side ahead of the World cup.



The talented winger was swashbuckling during his days at Waasland Beveren before joining Fortuna Dusseldorf but is expected to hit the roof again since his talent has never been in doubt.