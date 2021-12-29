Ghana’s Mohammed Salisu receives first career red card

Sports News of Wednesday, 29 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Ghanaian defender Mohammed Salisu received the first red card of his career in Southampton’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham in the Premier League on Tuesday.



Salisu was sent off after two yellow cards in the space of 12 minutes in the first half, but fortunately for him, Southampton held on to secure a point.



Spurs fell behind at St Mary’s when James Ward-Prowse cut across a bouncing ball to volley a swerving shot past Hugo Lloris for a superb opener.



But the game turned when Mohammed Salisu fouled Son Heung-min in the box and allow Harry Kane to level from the penalty spot.



Southampton coach Ralph Hasenhuttl after the game admitted that he’s “not so happy” with Salisu’s red card as he revealed that the defender had just been tutored on avoiding that kind of error before the match.



“I’m very happy with the response (to the red card)” Hasenhuttl said, speaking after the match.



“I’m not so happy with the behaviour from Sali in the moment because we have spoken about this before the game that he doesn’t need to make the final tackle.



“When he’s gone, he’s gone. Let the goalkeeper make the one against one.



“We knew that this situation can come, it was surprising that it came so late in the game about 40 minutes.”



Hasenhuttl continued: “They had few chances and then there is one moment where you are unbalanced and they have so much quality up front.



“Playing that high against such strikers up front is very brave, but the brave guys get the reward and we got the reward with a point today, so we can be happy.”



