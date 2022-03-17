Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru excited about his current form at Anderlecht

Sports News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Majeed Ashimeru is pleased with his current form at Belgian giants, Anderlecht.



The enterprising midfielder has become a key cog to Vincent Kompany’s outfit since breaking into the starting line up in February.



Ashimeru’s involvement in the last six games for the Purple and White has yielded positive results with Anderlecht winning 6 and drawing 1 in the process.



He has scored one and provided two assists in the process.



Speaking after Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Royal Antwerp last Sunday, the 24-year-old who had a descent game expressed his joy after hitting top form at the club.



He has therefore promised to keep going and stay focused in order to attain greater height in the game.



"I'm very happy with my current level. I have to keep going and stay focused. We're on the right track, but we can still play better and above all we need to be more efficient”



“Next week's game against Gent will be back as well It's important. We haven't got anything on our hands yet. We celebrated the win in the dressing room, but we know we still have three important games ahead of us." he said.