Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah retires

Former Black Stars regular, Kwadwo Asamoah has finally retired from playing football.

The midfielder who could also play as a left-wing-back is hanging his boots after playing at the top level for more than a decade.

After a meeting with his agent Pastorello following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."

The football agent in a post of his own wished the Ghanaian the best of luck in his next adventure as a football agent.

“Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck

