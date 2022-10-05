Ghana’s Kwadwo Asamoah retires

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Former Black Stars regular, Kwadwo Asamoah has finally retired from playing football.



The midfielder who could also play as a left-wing-back is hanging his boots after playing at the top level for more than a decade.



After a meeting with his agent Pastorello following the decision to retire, Kwadwo Asamoah took to social media to post, "Amazing time. Always a pleasure working with you Federico Pastorello."



The football agent in a post of his own wished the Ghanaian the best of luck in his next adventure as a football agent.



“Always the same amazing boy Kwadwo Asamoah!!! Good luck