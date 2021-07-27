Ghana’s Kudus Mohammed undergoing recovery from ankle injury at Ajax

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana international midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been undergoing rehabilitation from an ankle injury he suffered at pre-season.



Kudus, who celebrates his 21st birthday next week, has been left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for their pre-season campaign in Germany and Austria.



While the rest of the squad travel to Austria and Germany to continue with the pre-season campaign the former Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream Academy player has been left to undergo recovery at Ajax’s base in Amsterdam.



He enjoyed a flourishing start to pre-season by scoring twice.



