You are here: HomeSports2021 07 27Article 1318039

Sports News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghana’s Kudus Mohammed undergoing recovery from ankle injury at Ajax

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Ghana international midfielder Kudus Mohammed Ghana international midfielder Kudus Mohammed

Ghana international midfielder Kudus Mohammed has been undergoing rehabilitation from an ankle injury he suffered at pre-season.

Kudus, who celebrates his 21st birthday next week, has been left out of Erik ten Hag’s squad for their pre-season campaign in Germany and Austria.

While the rest of the squad travel to Austria and Germany to continue with the pre-season campaign the former Nordsjaelland and Right to Dream Academy player has been left to undergo recovery at Ajax’s base in Amsterdam.

He enjoyed a flourishing start to pre-season by scoring twice.

Comments:
This article has 2 comment(s), give your comment