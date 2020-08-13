Sports News of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghana's Kelvin Boateng starts training with new club FC Porto

Ghanaian forward, Kelvin Owusu Boateng

Ghanaian forward Kelvin Owusu Boateng has started training with his new club, FC Porto almost a month after joining the Portuguese giants.



The talented player completed his transfer from CD Aves to Porto in July, signing a one-year loan deal with the club having an option to make to buy.



However, he trained for the first time this week as the club started pre-season training after a short break.



The 20-year-old will be playing for the B team of FC Porto but he will have the chance in the first-team should he perform at a high level.



The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined CD Aves in 2018. In his first season, he 16 goals in 32 games for U-19 team which earned him a promotion to the club's U23 team.



At the U23 team, Boateng scored twelve goals in 32 matches which inspired the club's technical team to hand him a first-team call-up.





