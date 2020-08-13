Ghana's Kelvin Boateng starts training with new club FC Porto

Sports News of Thursday, 13 August 2020
Source: Ghana Soccernet
Ghanaian forward Kelvin Owusu Boateng has started training with his new club, FC Porto almost a month after joining the Portuguese giants.
The talented player completed his transfer from CD Aves to Porto in July, signing a one-year loan deal with the club having an option to make to buy.
However, he trained for the first time this week as the club started pre-season training after a short break.
The 20-year-old will be playing for the B team of FC Porto but he will have the chance in the first-team should he perform at a high level.
The Right to Dream Academy graduate joined CD Aves in 2018. In his first season, he 16 goals in 32 games for U-19 team which earned him a promotion to the club's U23 team.
At the U23 team, Boateng scored twelve goals in 32 matches which inspired the club's technical team to hand him a first-team call-up.
