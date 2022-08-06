Ghana’s Joseph Paul Amoah wins bronze in the 200m at the 2022 Commonwealth Games

Sports News of Saturday, 6 August 2022

After finishing the 200m race with a record time of 20.49s, Joseph Paul Amoah won a bronze medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.



The sprinter's win on Saturday is Ghana’s first medal in the track event having seen Benjamin Azamati miss out on a medal in the 100m final.



This is also the first win by an African in the 200m since 2006.



Amoah's bronze medal is also the first medal in the 200m by a Ghanaian since George Daniels won the silver for Ghana at the 1974 Commonwealth Games in Christchurch, New Zealand.



Ghana’s 4x100m relay team was also disqualified earlier on Saturday after the coaches did not inform race officials one hour before the race, as the rules require when replacing an athlete.



