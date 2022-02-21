You are here: HomeSports2022 02 21Article 1474244

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's Joselpho Barnes scores for FC Riga in pre-season friendly

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Ghanaian striker Joselpho Barnes play videoGhanaian striker Joselpho Barnes

Ghanaian striker Joselpho Barnes is off the mark at new club Riga FC after netting his debut goal in a pre-season game.

Joselpho Barnes hit the net for Riga FC in their game against URA FC in Dubai as they prepare for the new season.

The youngster flicked a sweet pass from his teammate to score the opener for his side at the 60th minute mark.

Barnes joined the Latvian club on a three-year deal after leaving German giants Schalke 04.

Barnes was part of the Ghana Black Satellites team that won the Uunder-20 AFCON last year.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment