Ghana's Joselpho Barnes scores for FC Riga in pre-season friendly

Sports News of Monday, 21 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian striker Joselpho Barnes is off the mark at new club Riga FC after netting his debut goal in a pre-season game.



Joselpho Barnes hit the net for Riga FC in their game against URA FC in Dubai as they prepare for the new season.



The youngster flicked a sweet pass from his teammate to score the opener for his side at the 60th minute mark.



Barnes joined the Latvian club on a three-year deal after leaving German giants Schalke 04.



Barnes was part of the Ghana Black Satellites team that won the Uunder-20 AFCON last year.



