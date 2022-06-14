Ghana's Joachim Adukor switches international allegiance to represent Liberia

Sports News of Tuesday, 14 June 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian footballer Joachim Adukor has switched nationality allegiance to represent Liberia after receiving his maiden invitation.



The 29-year-old is included the Lone Stars squad to face Morocco in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications on Monday, June 13, 2022 in Casablanca.



Liberia are hosting the North Africans at the Complexe Sportif Mohamed V in the second Group K encounter in the qualifiers.



Adukor expressed his wish to link up with the Ghana U20 national team ahead of the 2013 African U20 Championship in October 2011.



In June 2012, he was selected to join the squad for the forthcoming qualification campaign but didn't make the final squad for the tournament which was held in Algeria and Ghana finished as runners-up.



Adukor was again invited to join the U23 national team for the qualifier games for the All-Africa Games and the Olympic Games in May 2015.



The central midfielder currently plies his trade in Kazakhstan where he plays for FC Aktobe. He has previously had stints in Sweden, France, Greece, Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina.



Adukor becomes the second former Ghana youth player to naturalize for Liberia after Jamal Arango.