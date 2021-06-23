Ghana’s Ibrahim Sadiq delighted to begin pre-season training at FC Nordsjaelland

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana youth forward Ibrahim Sadiq is elated to begin pre-season with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland.



On Monday, the Wild Tigers arrived at the Right to Dream Park to start their pre-season ahead of the 2021/22 Danish SuperLiga season.



The team will undergo two weeks of vigorous training before heading to the Netherlands for their usual pre-season training camp.



The Forum-based club will engage their first game at the pre-season against fellow Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening on Saturday, June 26.



Sadiq took to social media to indicate his delight after the team’s session on Tuesday.



“Back to work. Pre-season"



The 21-year-old will be hoping to make an impact at the club when the campaign kick-starts after making only 12 appearances for the side last term.



Sadiq provided 1 assist and netted 2 goals.