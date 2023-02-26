Ghana's Ibrahim Osman makes professional debut in Nordsjaelland's win over Odense

Sports News of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Friday's 4-2 victory over Odense in the Denmark Superligaen marked the professional debut of young Ghanaian Ibrahim Osman for Nordsjaelland.



The young player, who was elevated to the team from the Right to Dream Academy at the beginning of the year, replaced fellow countryman Ernest Nuamah in the 87th minute.



A brace from Wahid Fagir and goals from Ernest Nuamah and Emiliano Marcondes helped Nordsjaelland to a resounding victory that increased their lead at the top of the league standings.



After the game, Nordsjaelland took to social media to congratulate Osman on his debut.



“A huge congratulations to Ibrahim Osman, who recently joined Farum as an U19 player from the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, but already made his first team debut in the final minutes of Friday’s 4-2 win over OB."



Osman will want to emulate other Ghanaians Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Abdul Mumin, and Maxwell Woledzi who have all distinguished themselves in European football.