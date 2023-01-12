Ghana’s Grejohn Kyei scores as Clermont Foot edge Kamaldeen’s Rennes

Sports News of Thursday, 12 January 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian attacker Grejohn Kyei scored for Clermont Foot as they edged Kamaldeen Sulemana’s Stade Rennes 2-1 in week 18 of the France Ligue 1 on Wednesday.



The 27-year-old scored the opening goal to give Clermont Foot the lead after 31 minutes at Stade Gabriel Montpied. The goal is Kyei’s third of the season in 17 games.



The visitors got the equalizing goal in the 74th minute through Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga.



The game seemed to be heading for a draw but Johan Gastien popped up with the winner in the fifth minute of added time for the hosts.



Grejohn Kyei lasted 79 minutes while compatriot Alidu Seidu started and lasted the full duration for Clermont Foot.



Belgium-born Ghanaian Jeremy Dorku lasted 61 minutes while teammate Kamaldeen Sulemana was an unused substitute in the game.