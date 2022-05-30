Ghana’s Farida Iddrisu elected Vice President of CaNa Africa Zone 2

Other Sports of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: Tamimu Issah, Contributor

Nima-born Farida Iddrisu has made Ghana and Zongo proud after being elected as a Vice President of the international swimming body, CaNa Africa Zone 2.



At the body’s Congress in Dakar, Senegal over the weekend, the fast-rising star from Zongo, was elected by her peers by popular acclamation to serve as one of four Vice Presidents of the Zone.



The CaNa Zone 2, is made up of 22 countries from West and Central Africa, and it is the largest of 4 CaNa Africa zones.



Farida’s rise in the international swimming circles has been meteoric within a short time. Apart from being an international swimming referee, she has also served variously on international swimming boards.



Until her elevation over the weekend, she was a Bureau member on CaNa zone 2 for 4years, and she also serves on the bigger Africa (CANA ) zone as a Bureau member.



What makes Farida’s achievement even more remarkable is, she is the first Ghanaian to serve on international swimming board.



Speaking exclusively to The Zongo Mail after her election, Farida said consistency in service is key to achieving such high level international position



“First of all to qualify to contest at this level, you need to be consistent with participation at competitions,” she said.



She expressed gratitude to the Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, for his immense support towards her election.



“I would not have made it to Dakar- Senegal currently, if not for the support of the Minister of Youth and Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, who supported Ghana’s contingent to Dakar,” Farida said.



“So I am humbly grateful for this support from him, and also to the CaNa zone 2 President and SG who have mentored me to this level. Not forgetting the Ghana Swimming Association President, who endorsed my nomination to contest and finally to the entire swimming family,”



Farida is also the Treasurer of Ghana Swimming Association



