Ghana’s Emmanuel Lomotey misses Amiens’ trip to Ajaccio due to injury

Sports News of Sunday, 1 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Lomotey did not travel with Amiens for their French Ligue 2 clash against Ajaccio on Saturday.



The reason being that Lomotey hasn't recovered from the foot injury sustained in the season-opening defeat against Auxerre.



Lomotey had to be replaced five minutes to end the game. He couldn't be fit on time and Amiens named their matchday squad without him.



The 23-year-old's absence was felt as Amiens were beaten 3-1 by Ajaccio at the Stade François Coty.



Amiens now have zero points and fourth from bottom on the table.



Absolutely not the start the club had hoped for and they must recover quickly to avoid relegation at the business end of the season.



Amiens next game is at home against Quevilly Rouen and they will hope to have Lomotey back.