Ghana's Emissions Tax: Not ambitious enough

Business Features of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: Cedric Dzelu

Ghana's recent implementation of the Emission Levy Act, 2023 (Act 1112), aimed at curbing vehicle emissions through a taxation system, has stirred controversy among citizens and various interest groups. While the government argues that the tax is a cost-effective way to address harmful emissions, many believe it falls short of the ambitious targets necessary to combat greenhouse gas emissions effectively.



The emissions tax, ranging from GHS 75 (US$6) for motorcycles to GHS 150 (US$12) for vehicles, buses, and coaches with up to a 3-litre engine capacity, is intended to mitigate the environmental impact of vehicle emissions. However, critics argue that the measure lacks ambition and fails to adequately address the magnitude of the climate crisis.



Transportation emissions, particularly from road transport, have surged, contributing significantly to Ghana's greenhouse gas emissions. To effectively tackle this challenge, it is imperative to explore more comprehensive and ambitious measures beyond taxation.



Here are seven alternative actions that could serve as more effective solutions to combat vehicular emissions and address the climate crisis:



1. Invest in Public Transportation: The government of Ghana must enhance public transportation infrastructure to provide affordable and efficient alternatives to private vehicle usage, reducing overall emissions.



2. Promote Electric Vehicles: I challenge the government of Ghana to incentivize the adoption of electric vehicles through subsidies, tax breaks, and infrastructure development for charging stations, facilitating a transition to cleaner transportation options.



3. Implement Vehicle Efficiency Standards: Enforce stricter regulations on vehicle emissions and fuel efficiency standards to encourage the use of cleaner and more environmentally friendly vehicles.

4. Encourage Cycling and Walking: Invest in infrastructure such as bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly pathways to promote active transportation methods, reducing reliance on motor vehicles.



5. Support Renewable Energy Adoption: Increase investment in renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power to transition away from fossil fuels for electricity generation, ultimately reducing emissions from power plants.



6. Enhance Waste Management: Implement policies to reduce waste generation and improve recycling and waste management practices to minimize methane emissions from landfills.



7. Foster Sustainable Urban Planning: Prioritize sustainable urban development strategies, including mixed land use, compact city designs, and green spaces, to reduce the need for long-distance travel and lower overall emissions from transportation and buildings.



In conclusion, while the emissions tax may represent a step towards addressing vehicle emissions, it is essential to adopt more ambitious and holistic approaches to effectively combat the climate crisis. By embracing innovative solutions and prioritizing sustainability, Ghana can lead the way towards a cleaner and greener future for generations to come.





The writer, Cedric Dzelu, is the Youth Focal Person on Climate Change, AACJ, and Executive Director, Frontline for Climate Action

cedricdzelu@gmail.com