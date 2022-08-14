Ghana's Black Princesses lose 2-0 to Japan at U-20 Women's World Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 14 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Princesses of Ghana lost by 2-0 to Japan in their second match at the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup at the Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Alajuela, Costa Rica.



The Princesses started the match on a good note and managed to keep the game barren for the first 45 minutes.



In the second half, the Japanese continued their dominance in the match and were awarded a penalty kick after Ghana’s Suzzy Duah caught the ball with her hands in the box.



Japan’s number 10 shirted player, Chun Garam sent Ghana’s goalkeeper the wrong way as she placed the ball in the right corner.



The Japanese doubled their lead with another penalty after one of their players was brought down in the box by Ghana’s defender.



The defeat sends the Black Princesses out of the tournament after recording two defeats.



Black Princesses were reduced to 10 as they lost by 3-0 to the USA in the first game.



USA and Japan both have 6 points each after beating Ghana and the Netherlands in two matches in Group D.



Ghana will play the Netherlands which is also out of the competition in their final match in Group D.