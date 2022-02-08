Ghana’s Black Maidens set to go on training tour in Egypt

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: ghanafa.org

As part of preparations towards the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup Qualifiers, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has secured a one-week training tour in Egypt for the female U-17 team, the Black Maidens.



The team will depart Accra on Monday, February 14, 2022, for Cairo and will return on Monday, February 21, 2022.



This is part of the GFA’s commitment providing adequate support to the various national teams including the Black Maidens hence this training tour.



Head Coach, Baba Nuhu is expected to use the games to prepare for the first round of qualifiers for the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers which begin in March 2022.



The Black Maidens have been to six World Cup competitions since its inception in 2008 having finished third in Azerbaijan in 2012.