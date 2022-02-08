Ghana’s Bernard Mensah pays first time visit to Kayserispor training since rapturing ACL

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mensah endured a tough start to the 2021/22 season after suffering three injuries.



Few weeks after the commencement of the Turkish top-flight campaign, the former Atletico Madrid midfielder first picked a thigh muscles injury which kept him out for eight days.



The 27-year-old returned to the pitch after missing two matches, but the injury resurfaced in September.



Mensah spent twenty-one (21) days before making a return to the pitch.



The Ghana international was dealt his biggest blow in the season after rapturing his Anterior Cruciate Ligament in October.



He is currently working with the club’s physiotherapist as he nears a return to full fitness.



Mensah paid a visit to his Kayserisor teammates at their training ground over the weekend.