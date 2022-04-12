Ghana’s Andy Yiadom excel in Reading’s narrow defeat to Cardiff

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international, Andy Yiadom was the star man for Reading FC over the weekend when the team narrowly lost 2-1 to Cardiff City in the English Championship.



The full-back started for his team on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the matchday 41 encounter of the English lower-tier league.



In a game that did not end well for Reading, a few of the players had a good game.



Black Stars midfielder Andy Yiadom finished with the highest rating among all the players that featured for the host.



He was the most consistent performer for Reading FC throughout the 90 minutes and assisted the only goal of his team.



Andy Yiadom, finished the game with a high rating of 7.



On the matchday, Lucas Joao netted the opening goal for Reading FC but goals from Alfie Doughty and Will Vaulks helped Cardiff City to come from behind to win 2-1 at full time.