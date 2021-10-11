Ghana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe urges Black Stars to beat Warriors again

Sports News of Monday, 11 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Alexander Ntrakwa, has urged Black Stars to beat the Warriors again when the two countries meet again in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.



According to the Ambassador, who welcomed the team on their arrival in Harare on Sunday night, the Zimbabweans are confident of avenging the Cape Coast loss.



He told the team, “After they scored the penalty, their commentators here said, the team has ambushed a plan and they will display it to the Black Stars in the away fixture."



Ghana proved too strong for Zimbabwe and clinched a vital 3-1 win to keep their hopes of qualification alive.



“I want to congratulate you for winning the first game. We were here watching, the Zimbabweans came to Ghana with a vision, but thanks to God that didn’t materialize and we won the game,” he said.



“We have to commit our all-in tomorrow’s game because they have hatched a plan against us.”







