Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey confirms Christian Atsu’s rescue

Sports News of Tuesday, 7 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana’s Ambassador to Turkey, Francisca Ashietey-Odunton has confirmed that former Black Stars player, Christian Atsu has been rescued hours after being trapped.



Christian Atsu was trapped in the rubble after an earthquake destroyed dozens of houses in Turkey leaving many injured and others dead.



It took the rescue team in Turkey almost a day to find Christian Atsu and some of his teammates who were trapped in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake which occurred on Monday.



Speaking to Asaase FM on February 7, 2023, Ashietey-Odunton said “I am just getting information from the president of the Ghana Association in Turkey that Atsu has been found in Hatay.”



According to reports the player has been taken to a hospital in Turkey to help him recover after sustaining injuries.



Christian Atsu came off the bench to score the winner for Hatayaspor in the Turkish Super Lig on Sunday before the disaster took place on Monday.



News of Atsu’s recovery has brought joy and a big sigh to many Ghanaians who were worried about the player.





JNA/KPE