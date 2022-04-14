Ghana's Alexander Djiku wins French Ligue 1 Goal-Of-The-Month for March award

Sports News of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Rock-Solid Ghana Center-back Alexander Djiku’s incredible strike against AS Monaco has been named the Goal-Of-The-Month for March in the French Ligue 1



The 29-year-old Ghanaian international scored his first goal of the season for RC Strasbourg Alsace when they beat the Red and Whites 1-0 at home.



He was subsequently awarded the Most Valuable Player of the match after a spectacular goal and a performance to match.



He was subsequently awarded the Most Valuable Player of the match after a spectacular goal and a performance to match.



Djiku was also named in the French Ligue 1 Team-Of-The-Week of week before the international break and returned to the Team-Of-The-Week after the international break with another solid performance.



His wonderful goal could earn him the Goal-Of-The-Month award for March in the highly competitive French Ligue 1.