Ghana's Aaron Opoku lifts lid on racism incident that led to game abandonment in Germany

Sports News of Friday, 15 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana winger, Aaron Opoku has opened up on the racist chants directed at him during a German third division match involving Duisburg and Osnabruck at the MSV Arena in December 2021.



The 3. Liga clash was halted in the 33rd minute by referee Nicolas Winter when a racist comment from the stands was directed at the Osnabruck winger with the score still 0-0.



Players from both teams returned to the dressing room, with both sets of fans uniting in a “Nazis out!” chant of solidarity. Although the culprit was identified and thrown out of the ground, the 23-year-old is still disturbed by the incident.



"I've always swallowed it, but why should you always swallow it? Opoku, who spent last season on loan at Osnabruck from Hamburg said as reported by Ghanascocernet.



“The trainer said that something has to happen for the world to finally wake up. If there's not even a sign, it will always go on like this.”



He added: "I lay in bed all day and didn't do anything. My phone was on airplane mode."



"I was only available to my parents. I didn't want to have anything to do with anyone."